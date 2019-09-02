Cam Group Holding A Position in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Has Increased by $2.71 Million as Share Price Declined; Qci Asset Management Trimmed Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $1.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 170.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 225,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 358,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 132,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 320,772 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 26,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 308,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40M, down from 335,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $788.94M for 20.82 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 920 shares to 24,726 shares, valued at $29.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 774,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Ws Lllp has 1.36% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 422,254 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.2% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 46,346 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 790,103 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Llc has 800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Indemnity Com owns 27,500 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 967,717 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ycg Ltd stated it has 10,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 167,969 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.13M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 23,338 shares. Maple Cap Management owns 227,770 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 17,343 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited has 0.36% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 62,160 shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 109,887 shares to 7.98 million shares, valued at $373.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 39,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Glaukos Corp.

