Cam Group Holding A Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Has Cut by $374,472; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Its Position

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 132,550 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26M, up from 125,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 1.53M shares traded or 62.27% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 2,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 23,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 25,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $157.69. About 441,326 shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 90.48% or $1.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.86% EPS growth.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 55,127 shares to 136,142 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Munications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 120,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income (NYSE:O) by 80,065 shares to 291,290 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).