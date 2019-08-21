Cam Group Holding A Lifted Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by $1.13 Million as Market Value Declined; Berkshire Hathaway Lifted Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $49.78 Million as Share Value Rose

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 407,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 8.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 8.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 370,432 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 75.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 16,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 38,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 21,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 41,763 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Granted Approval of Crysvita to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – FDA OKS ULTRAGENYX’S CRYSVITA FOR X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT AND FURTHER INCREASED BY 24 WEEKS; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED…; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment to Oral Phosphate and Active Vitamin D in Children with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 33,035 shares to 108,059 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 39,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). International Sarl accumulated 73,300 shares. Woodstock reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 52,900 shares. 5,301 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 0% or 6,576 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.3% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Citigroup has 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 24,877 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.05% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 1.13 million shares. Highline Capital Limited Partnership reported 610,063 shares. Axa has 0.08% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 43,763 shares. Northern Tru reported 658,298 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Company holds 714 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 11,944 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moreover, Matrix Asset New York has 0.59% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 27,931 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Company reported 2,798 shares. 14,177 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Corp. Greystone Managed Investments Inc reported 68,088 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fragasso Group Inc holds 28,272 shares. Joel Isaacson & Communications Ltd stated it has 3,160 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & reported 31,841 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd stated it has 6,893 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Crossvault Cap Management Limited Company holds 2.99% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 47,229 shares.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 16.97M shares to 409.80M shares, valued at $19.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

