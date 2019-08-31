Cam Group Holding A Lifted By $1.13 Million Its Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Stake; 0 Analysts Are Bullish GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GasLog Partners has $27 highest and $18 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 17.84% above currents $18.95 stock price. GasLog Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. See GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23 New Target: $18 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Cam Group Holding A increased Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) stake by 75.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cam Group Holding A acquired 16,403 shares as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE)’s stock declined 6.08%. The Cam Group Holding A holds 38,168 shares with $2.65 million value, up from 21,765 last quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In now has $3.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 238,929 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX CITES DTX301 STUDY ON GENE THERAPY IN OTC DEFICIENCY; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 23/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Filing and FDA Clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for DTX401, a Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type la; 15/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma Ureagenesis Normalized in One Patient and Further Increased by 24 Weeks; 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES FILING AND FDA CLEARANCE OF AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DTX401, A GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLYCOGEN STORAGE DISEASE TYPE IA; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF DTX401 TO BEGIN IN H1 2018, WITH DATA FROM FIRST COHORT EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma 1Q EPS 62c

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 120,195 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GasLog Partners: Continuing To Perform Well – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GasLog Partners declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Scores A Huge Refinance – Teekay Upside? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

GasLog Partners LP, a master limited partnership, focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters. The company has market cap of $911.78 million. The firm has a fleet of nine LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters, each of which had a multi-year time charter. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analyst Issues a Rare Mea Culpa on Roku – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amicus Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Updates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultragenyx (RARE) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, Campbell Soup, Alexion – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has $83 highest and $7500 lowest target. $77’s average target is 41.36% above currents $54.47 stock price. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

