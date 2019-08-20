Cam Group Holding A Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Columbia Pacific Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by $1.20 Million

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 27,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 49,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 76,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 810,626 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 341.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 3.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.07M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $479.49M, up from 919,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 10.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT

Since February 21, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

