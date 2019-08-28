Cam Group Holding A Increased Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Stake; Rgm Capital Trimmed Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake

Cam Group Holding A increased Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) stake by 170.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cam Group Holding A acquired 225,654 shares as Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)’s stock declined 11.65%. The Cam Group Holding A holds 358,082 shares with $4.60M value, up from 132,428 last quarter. Stemline Therapeutics Inc now has $532.08M valuation. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 673,281 shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 1.78 million shares with $97.56M value, down from 1.98M last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 357,513 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cam Group Holding A decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 29,929 shares to 80,787 valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 23,807 shares and now owns 30,018 shares. Novocure Ltd was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has $35 highest and $23 lowest target. $29’s average target is 138.10% above currents $12.18 stock price. Stemline Therapeutics Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of STML in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rgm Capital Llc increased Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 248,473 shares to 709,440 valued at $86.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 69,570 shares and now owns 2.37M shares. Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 30.03% above currents $51.91 stock price. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6.

