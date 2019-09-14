Cam Group Holding A Increased Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Position by $9.02 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Tsp Capital Management Group Stake In Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Was Lifted

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 357.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 524,683 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 114,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 4,064 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd reported 20,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 51,434 shares. 3 are held by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 416 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 175 shares. 1,414 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,978 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 18,617 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 13 were reported by Bankshares Of America De. Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Liability reported 10,000 shares. Gabelli And Communications Invest Advisers owns 21,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eam accumulated 0.12% or 31,923 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold AXDX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 27.92 million shares or 7.98% more from 25.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Oaktop Mgmt Ii Limited Partnership owns 155,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 215,231 shares. 99,169 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). New York-based Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 102,626 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 19,065 shares. Bamco Inc accumulated 260,000 shares. 363,274 are owned by Northern Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement owns 41,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited holds 29,949 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Company Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,250 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 11,497 shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,567 shares to 516,015 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 386,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,615 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).