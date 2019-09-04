Cam Group Holding A Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Cut by $2.96 Million; General Electric (GE) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding by $572,679 as Valuation Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 9.65M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 60,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 652,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.55 million, down from 712,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 350,329 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares to 17,840 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.15 million are held by Bp Public Llc. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 326,832 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Td Management Llc accumulated 6,848 shares. Wade G W And Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd invested in 0.03% or 28,877 shares. Proshare Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 147,344 shares. Moreover, Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 13,000 shares. The California-based Aimz Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 24,260 shares. Amg National Trust Bancorp has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Birinyi Assocs accumulated 16,985 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1.01 million are held by Sei Invests Co. Raymond James Services holds 0.08% or 1.94 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $888.71 million for 22.44 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 26,678 shares to 52,672 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 120,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Mngmt Inc accumulated 357,057 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Aqr Cap Limited Liability reported 1.99M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pension Ser owns 1.49 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 222,352 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 23,346 were accumulated by Kcm Invest. Grassi Investment Mngmt reported 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 25,371 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.54 million shares. 1.89 million were reported by Franklin. Patten Patten Tn owns 7,271 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Natl Asset Mgmt Inc reported 21,458 shares.