Cam Group Holding A Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped as Shares Rose; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Price Rose, Truenorth Lifted Position by $1.53 Million

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1471.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 12,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 13,731 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 1.39M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 341.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 3.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.07M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $479.49 million, up from 919,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 28,564 shares to 97,986 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,932 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 24,361 shares. Timessquare Ltd holds 0.14% or 159,480 shares in its portfolio. Iron Fincl Lc holds 8,515 shares. Brighton Jones Llc reported 7.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Tru holds 3.41% or 483,598 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 5,441 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 59,474 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Glob Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 13.29 million shares. Hendley Com Incorporated holds 5.3% or 87,650 shares in its portfolio. Profit Management has 21,466 shares. Cibc Ww owns 3.26M shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Incorporated has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 241,393 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has 169,404 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 33,700 shares. Fdx Inc holds 0.01% or 2,663 shares in its portfolio. Altimeter Limited Partnership invested in 11.69% or 2.87 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Scotia Cap holds 0.01% or 6,422 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 7,135 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Llc has 2,327 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.11% or 367,201 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 72,454 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 2,102 shares. Howard Hughes Institute owns 45,000 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Wallace Capital Mngmt invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Clearbridge Invs Lc stated it has 733,003 shares.