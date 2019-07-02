Cam Group Holding A Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Lifted by $2.89 Million; Hawkeye Capital Management Increases Stake in Greenbrier Cos (GBX)

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 4.72 million shares traded or 757.99% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 91.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 120,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 252,069 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 131,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 893,016 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, HRTX, BOX and FDX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Heron Therapeutics News: HRTX Stock Tanks on FDA Rejection – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heron President to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CBL, HRTX and PVTL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 44,588 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $390.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 61,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,899 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continue To Avoid Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Falls On Downbeat Sales; Amarin Shares Jump – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund holds 0.03% or 21,908 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Community Bancshares Of Raymore holds 3.09% or 264,007 shares. Raymond James And holds 11,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp has 9,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 111,629 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Financial Group Inc stated it has 4,771 shares. Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hgk Asset owns 0.08% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 7,760 shares. 44,062 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Nordea Invest Ab holds 0% or 23,600 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 41,104 shares.