Cam Group Holding A Has Upped Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $2.62 Million; Whirlpool (WHR) Shareholder Tradition Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.28 Million

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 20,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 112,905 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 92,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.75. About 1.04 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 29.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 9,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 42,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 32,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 415,207 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 22,727 shares to 4,915 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,264 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31,242 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $576.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,774 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

