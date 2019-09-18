Cam Group Holding A Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Kempen Capital Management Has Lowered Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) Position By $324,700

Kempen Capital Management decreased Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) stake by 27.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management sold 9,550 shares as Synchrony Finl Com (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 24,626 shares with $854,000 value, down from 34,176 last quarter. Synchrony Finl Com now has $22.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 2.25 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Cam Group Holding A decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 98.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cam Group Holding A sold 771,120 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Cam Group Holding A holds 13,033 shares with $565,000 value, down from 784,153 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $201.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott also bought $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore reported 45,976 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 11,048 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co owns 576,357 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Company has invested 0.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Schmidt P J Management has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regions Fincl has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 94,745 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 57,511 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 1.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 108,668 shares. Jupiter Asset accumulated 0.56% or 409,475 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 0.01% or 807 shares. Registered Invest Advisor reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 91,951 are owned by Cypress Grp. The Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Cam Group Holding A increased Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) stake by 100,000 shares to 152,672 valued at $18.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 54,505 shares. Vocera Munications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.42% above currents $36.5 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management increased Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (NYSE:FNF) stake by 17,240 shares to 509,843 valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (NYSE:CM) stake by 42,480 shares and now owns 261,927 shares. Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04M for 7.58 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.81% above currents $33.96 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Buckingham Research reinitiated Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating.

