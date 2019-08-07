Cam Group Holding A Has Trimmed Its Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $616,904 as Share Price Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, First American Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $1.48 Million

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 2,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 41,551 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 44,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $237.2. About 561,716 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties

First American Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,120 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 34,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $331.95. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & Com holds 0.41% or 1,262 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 6,770 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 2.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 278,329 shares. Mathes has 1.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,460 shares. Hodges Management accumulated 27,427 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Company invested in 1,368 shares. Associated Banc has invested 1.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 11,441 were reported by Bbva Compass Fincl Bank. Perkins Coie accumulated 3,646 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,952 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Llc has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.75% or 7,425 shares in its portfolio. 10,316 are held by Brighton Jones Limited. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,832 shares. Creative Planning holds 210,764 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dodge & Cox (DODIX) by 62,631 shares to 167,846 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corporation (Prn) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,343 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 8,230 shares. American Century holds 0.39% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1.64M shares. C Wide Group A S holds 0.12% or 41,551 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Altrinsic Limited Co has 1.18% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Captrust Fin Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wafra Incorporated has 0.37% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 44,430 shares. 951,588 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.35% stake. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 947 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 228 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,164 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 1.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 225,654 shares to 358,082 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 26,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).