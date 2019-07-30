Cam Group Holding A Has Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $3.28 Million; Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Holding by $1.96 Million as Share Price Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 13,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,620 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 158,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $253.82. About 1.84 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 11,599 shares to 6,827 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 120,471 shares to 252,069 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 41,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.