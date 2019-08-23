Cam Group Holding A Has Cut First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding as Share Price Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Holding Has Raised by Capital Planning Advisors Llc

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 71,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.35 million, down from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 715,710 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC)

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 86,963 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 1.55 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 4,127 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 41,374 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 0.86% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.26M shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management holds 7,598 shares. Sit holds 0.13% or 33,040 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc has 67,411 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Madison Invest holds 0.28% or 116,591 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 45,172 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Mgmt has invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Weatherstone invested in 3,496 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Burns J W & Co has 0.94% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 4,822 are held by L S Advsr. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares to 59,083 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

