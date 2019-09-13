Cam Group Holding A Has Boosted Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $770,448; As Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 23,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 134,489 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.88M, down from 158,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 1.81 million shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 9,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 34,931 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 25,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $91.87. About 1.02 million shares traded or 65.80% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107,683 shares to 3.96M shares, valued at $530.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 19,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,541 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 60,391 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.17% or 435,728 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 57,700 shares in its portfolio. American Group Inc owns 3,125 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 3.44M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0.09% or 236,174 shares in its portfolio. Sit Assocs has invested 0.11% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,296 shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.23% or 18,694 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Shine Inv Advisory Ser stated it has 393 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 264,582 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 41,042 shares to 446,380 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 3,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB).