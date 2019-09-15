Cam Group Holding A Has Boosted Its Position in Lhc Group (LHCG) by $7.74 Million as Valuation Rose; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stock Rose While Aspiriant Has Trimmed Holding

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 142.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 110,657 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.23 million, up from 45,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.61. About 176,092 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 29,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 16,277 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 45,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 534,629 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF)

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,567 shares to 516,015 shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,751 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,613 shares to 44,315 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 68,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 35.74 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.