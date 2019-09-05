Cam Group Holding A Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $3.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; Carlson Capital LP Has Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $7.23 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 45,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 163,454 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.89 million, up from 117,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $153.75. About 3.81M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 39,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 4.22M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.07M, down from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 5.99 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 16,041 shares to 35,563 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 180,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,739 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 5,897 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Tctc Lc reported 11,465 shares. Junto Mngmt Lp holds 3.21% or 352,688 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partner Fund Mngmt LP reported 0.72% stake. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0.57% or 42,613 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 19,812 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lenox Wealth Inc holds 1,091 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.51% or 225,000 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs holds 560 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 2,422 shares. Miura Global Mgmt Lc has 100,000 shares. Cahill Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership holds 21,305 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.29 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.