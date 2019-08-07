Cam Group Holding A Continues to Hold Position in Insulet (PODD); Louisiana (LPX) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $2.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 102.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 26,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 52,672 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 25,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $142.27. About 408,639 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 98,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 695,287 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 597,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 2.08M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Zebra Capital Management Ltd holds 0.11% or 2,123 shares. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.51% or 617,790 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 86,179 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,755 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 428,384 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co has 0.02% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Pier Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0.1% or 545,399 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com has 154,924 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company holds 0.01% or 27,014 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13,296 shares to 145,620 shares, valued at $36.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 88,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 458,956 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 0% or 4,435 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). James Invest Research Inc holds 0.07% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 41,388 shares. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 33,027 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 262 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 119,520 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.12% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 652,500 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 8,833 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.02% stake. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.39M shares to 658,367 shares, valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.27M shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).