Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) Touches $7.47 Low on Aug, 6; Topaz Group Has 1.07 Sentiment

Topaz Group Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 15 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold stock positions in Topaz Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Topaz Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

The stock of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) reached all time low today, Aug, 6 and still has $7.10 target or 5.00% below today’s $7.47 share price. This indicates more downside for the $244.29 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.10 PT is reached, the company will be worth $12.21 million less. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 46,646 shares traded. Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has declined 44.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CLXT News: 15/05/2018 – Calyxt: Bayer CropScience Agrees to Settle Suit With Co; 05/04/2018 – Calyxt Exceeds Farmer Adoption Milestone for High-Oleic Soybean Product Launch; 10/05/2018 – Calyxt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CALYXT INC – SETTLEMENT CONFIRMS BAYER CROPSCIENCE AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES HAVE NO ACCESS TO CALYXT TECHNOLOGY OR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 15/05/2018 – CALYXT SAYS PARTIES AGREED 2013 LICENSE PACT IS TERMINATED; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 22/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A. : Calyxt Announces Successful Closing of $60.9 Million Public Offering; 15/05/2018 – Bayer CropScience, LP Agrees to Settle Lawsuit Filed by Calyxt in Delaware Chancery Court; 18/05/2018 – Calyxt Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Follow-On Offering; 15/05/2018 – CALYXT – UNDER SETTLEMENT, PARTIES AGREED BAYER WILL DESTROY ANY TECHNOLOGY, RELATED PRODUCT AND CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION COVERED BY LICENSE AGREEMENT

Analysts await Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Calyxt, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Calyxt had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. The company has market cap of $244.29 million. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $841.92 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC.