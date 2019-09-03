Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) Reaches $5.76 52-Week Low; Ensemble Capital Management Has Lifted Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holding

The stock of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.41 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.76 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $194.20M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $5.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.65M less. The stock decreased 6.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 38,028 shares traded. Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has declined 44.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CLXT News: 22/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A. : Calyxt Announces Successful Closing of $60.9 Million Public Offering; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calyxt Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLXT); 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 15/05/2018 – BAYER CROPSCIENCE, LP AGREES TO SETTLE SUIT FILED BY CALYXT IN; 21/03/2018 – Calyxt’s High Fiber Wheat Deemed Non-Regulated by USDA; 15/05/2018 – Calyxt, Bayer CropScience Agree to Terminate 2013 License Agreement; 18/05/2018 – CALYXT REPORTS UPSIZING & PRICING OF FOLLOW-ON OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – Cellectis S.A. Reports 70.6% Stake In Calyxt; 10/05/2018 – Calyxt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Calyxt Filed Complaint in Delaware Chancery Court Against Bayer CropScience, LP

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) stake by 6.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 30,963 shares as Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 509,568 shares with $52.84M value, up from 478,605 last quarter. Broadridge Finl Solutions In now has $14.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 130,014 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST

Analysts await Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.34 EPS, down 47.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Calyxt, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% negative EPS growth.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. The company has market cap of $194.20 million. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015.

