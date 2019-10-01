Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Farm Products and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt Inc. 7 0.00 9.91M -0.97 0.00 Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 6 0.00 24.21M -7.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Calyxt Inc. and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Profitability

Table 2 has Calyxt Inc. and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt Inc. 150,151,515.15% -31.9% -25.6% Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria 402,828,618.97% -24.8% -1.4%

Liquidity

Calyxt Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. On the competitive side is, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Calyxt Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calyxt Inc. and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 37.7% respectively. 1.7% are Calyxt Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calyxt Inc. 0.22% -27.54% -39.6% -27.7% -44.24% -10.33% Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria -0.88% -11.03% 2.32% -24.46% -37.28% -16.38%

For the past year Calyxt Inc. was less bearish than Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria beats Calyxt Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.