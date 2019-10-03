Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) Share Value Rose While Knott David M Has Boosted Stake by $1.49 Million; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Declined While Old Republic International Boosted Position

Knott David M increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp (CLMT) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 373,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 256,687 shares traded or 50.18% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 26/04/2018 – EXPLOSION ROCKS CALUMET SUPERIOR WISCONSIN REFINERY -LOCAL MEDIA; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technological Capabilities of the Specialty Products Business; 10/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THE PARTNERSHIP’S 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL CHANGES IN REV; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Continues to Integrate Enterprise Resource Planning System; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY SALES $750.5 MLN VS $886.5 MLN

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 852,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.84 million, up from 731,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.75 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 661,250 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $135,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) by 57,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,634 shares, and cut its stake in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold CLMT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.64 million shares or 4.95% more from 9.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0% or 43,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 99,863 shares. Creative Planning owns 56,131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 22,000 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 56,656 shares. 137,172 are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) or 52,800 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 7,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 234,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Company owns 131,968 shares. Gradient Invests reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Lincoln Natl holds 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) or 11,559 shares. Barnett Co invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,849 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Synovus Corporation owns 15,322 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 416 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.14% or 605,818 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 11,541 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.37% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Putnam Investments Lc holds 92,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 920 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 81,434 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 4,474 shares. Stack Fincl invested in 0.89% or 158,014 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Raymond James Tru Na owns 144,708 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16.