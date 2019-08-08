Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) and Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 4 0.10 N/A -0.41 0.00 Sunoco LP 31 0.15 N/A 1.99 16.95

Demonstrates Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Sunoco LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Sunoco LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.00% -61.7% -1.5% Sunoco LP 0.00% 16.2% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.79 shows that Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sunoco LP’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Sunoco LP which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Sunoco LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunoco LP 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Sunoco LP is $33.75, which is potential 6.53% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.1% of Sunoco LP are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Sunoco LP has 26.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.43% 9.15% 38.81% 41.77% -40.38% 110.41% Sunoco LP 0.51% 7.51% 8.75% 10.24% 27.65% 24.27%

For the past year Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. was more bullish than Sunoco LP.

Summary

Sunoco LP beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. It operates in three segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. The Oilfield Services segment manufactures and markets drilling fluids, completion fluids, and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers. The company also distributes other petroleum products, including propane and lubricating oils; and leases or subleases real estate properties. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel, and other services in approximately 20 states. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is based in Dallas, Texas.