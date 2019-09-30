Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing businesses, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 4 7.72 61.00M -0.41 0.00 Delek US Holdings Inc. 34 -0.59 74.16M 6.29 6.84

Demonstrates Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Delek US Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 1,493,158,397.18% -61.7% -1.5% Delek US Holdings Inc. 215,456,130.16% 31.4% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Delek US Holdings Inc. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Delek US Holdings Inc. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Delek US Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Delek US Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

On the other hand, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 14.51% and its average price target is $41.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Delek US Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Delek US Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.43% 9.15% 38.81% 41.77% -40.38% 110.41% Delek US Holdings Inc. 4.21% 6.79% 20.4% 33.66% -18.33% 32.51%

For the past year Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. was more bullish than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Summary

Delek US Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. It operates in three segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. The Oilfield Services segment manufactures and markets drilling fluids, completion fluids, and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.