Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Reaches $4.64 After 6.00% Up Move; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13. See Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 442,755 shares traded or 144.66% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS REDEMPTION OF; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technological Capabilities of the Specialty Products Business; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Has Filed Notification of Late Filing With SEC for Form 10-K; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 4Q and Full Yr Results; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS REVISIONS TO 4Q & FULL YEAR RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS $0.82 PER UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change MateriallyThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $359.46M company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $4.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLMT worth $21.57M more.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The company has market cap of $359.46 million. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 142,201 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 145,257 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 55,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Lincoln National owns 11,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 533,451 were reported by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 92,818 shares. Susquehanna Llp owns 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 102,237 shares. 376,100 are held by Barnett & Communication Incorporated. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 26,550 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 260 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Knott David M accumulated 1.55 million shares. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Raymond James Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 16,699 shares.

Analysts await Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. CLMT’s profit will be $5.42M for 16.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -240.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Emerson Electric Co. shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.15% or 35,300 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 4,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Boston Common Asset Llc holds 75,983 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 1St Source Retail Bank has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.03% or 5,909 shares. Birmingham Cap Management Incorporated Al reported 84,605 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Co Il has 0.34% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 46,474 shares. 21,000 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L P. Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 3,500 are owned by Wedgewood Pa. Bangor Bankshares owns 3,379 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 812,062 shares. Earnest Prns Lc stated it has 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.40 billion. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It has a 17.87 P/E ratio. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of gas and oil reservoirs and plants.