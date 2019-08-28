Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Comparison side by side

Since Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) are part of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 4 0.09 N/A -0.41 0.00 Marathon Petroleum Corporation 56 0.26 N/A 5.22 10.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.00% -61.7% -1.5% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marathon Petroleum Corporation are 1.2 and 0.5 respectively. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Marathon Petroleum Corporation has an average target price of $75.83, with potential upside of 63.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and Marathon Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.43% 9.15% 38.81% 41.77% -40.38% 110.41% Marathon Petroleum Corporation -2.13% 2.3% -5.94% -13.68% -30.81% -4.44%

For the past year Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has 110.41% stronger performance while Marathon Petroleum Corporation has -4.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Marathon Petroleum Corporation beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. It operates in three segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. The Oilfield Services segment manufactures and markets drilling fluids, completion fluids, and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.