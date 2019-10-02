Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (CLMT) Shareholder Barnett & Company Increased Holding by $430,060; Avery Dennison (AVY) Valuation Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (CLMT) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 107,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 483,615 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 376,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 315,889 shares traded or 90.46% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 10/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Completion of the Early Redemption of the Partnership’s 11.5% Senior Se; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technologi; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER UNIT $0.06; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Calumet Specialty Products Unsec Dbt To ‘B-; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS REVISIONS TO 4Q & FULL YEAR RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Continues to Integrate Enterprise Resource Planning System

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 80.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The hedge fund held 1,837 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 9,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 168,496 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23 million for 16.73 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

