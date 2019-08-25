Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Position Held by Adams Asset Advisors Llc; Shareholder Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Upped Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 93,307 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technologi; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS REVISIONS TO 4Q & FULL YEAR RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS A DROP IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INCOME; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FY 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE TOTAL CAPEX WITHIN RANGE OF $80 TO $90 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change Materially; 02/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $83.6M; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.21M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc owns 16,699 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6,904 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp reported 92,818 shares. 145,257 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 11,334 shares. 142,201 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). One Trading Lp owns 426,601 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 533,451 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Company owns 141,661 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barnett And Company has invested 0.76% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 505,060 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares to 149,629 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

