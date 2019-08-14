Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Position Has Raised by Adams Asset Advisors Llc; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 131,450 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS REDEMPTION OF; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Has Filed Notification of Late Filing With SEC for Form 10-K; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PARTNERSHIP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED REVENUES, LIQUIDITY FOR QTR WILL CHANGE MATERIALLY; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technologi; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS REVISIONS TO 4Q & FULL YEAR RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Calumet Specialty Products Unsec Dbt To ‘B-; 08/03/2018 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Redemption of all of its 11.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2021

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 195.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 32,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 48,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 2.22M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,586 shares. First In stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sky Invest Gp Limited holds 2.68% or 70,221 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.27% or 42,572 shares in its portfolio. Glovista holds 4,437 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.53% or 43,623 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP accumulated 2,063 shares. Fred Alger reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Headinvest Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.72% or 127,450 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 88,309 shares. 92,529 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 2,994 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 32,407 shares to 19,490 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nathans Famous Inc (NASDAQ:NATH) by 5,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,050 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares to 36,401 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,655 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Lc has 1.67% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 3.53M shares. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). 122,302 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Co. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0% or 21,899 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 6,904 shares. Geode Ltd Co holds 0% or 49,624 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Co reported 2,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors stated it has 11,578 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 11,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 10,838 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 505,060 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT).

