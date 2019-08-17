Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Holding Has Increased by Adams Asset Advisors Llc; St James Investment Company Cut Its The Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $1.62 Million as Stock Rose

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 30,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 656,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.95 million, down from 687,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.54M market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 181,060 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS $0.82 PER UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 4Q and Full Yr Results; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER UNIT $0.06; 10/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THE PARTNERSHIP’S 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change Materially; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM; 26/04/2018 – EXPLOSION ROCKS CALUMET SUPERIOR WISCONSIN REFINERY -LOCAL MEDIA; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Has Filed Notification of Late Filing With SEC for Form 10-K; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $45.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 39,660 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 21,897 shares. Counselors owns 39,888 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has 1,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Oh holds 15,493 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 46,346 shares. Whittier Com accumulated 482,843 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De has 534,911 shares. 4,002 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 36,988 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.73M shares. 1.22 million were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Hanson Mcclain holds 478 shares. 187,157 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorp. Huntington National Bank holds 0.34% or 385,760 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares to 62,811 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,772 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.53 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% or 43,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 505,060 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 260 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Moreover, Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Ca has 0.04% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 28,100 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 142,201 shares. 14,576 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company holds 141,661 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Limited Company holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 92,818 shares. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 426,601 shares. Citigroup owns 387,785 shares. Citadel Lc invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Barnett & Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 376,100 shares.

