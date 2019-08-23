Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Market Value Rose; As General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose, Wilkins Investment Counsel Cut Stake by $1.69 Million

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 74,775 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 107,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.96M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 186,822 shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 09/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS BUYS BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS REDEMPTION OF; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PARTNERSHIP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED REVENUES, LIQUIDITY FOR QTR WILL CHANGE MATERIALLY; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Confe; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares to 149,629 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,420 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advsr has invested 1.67% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Bankshares Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,742 shares. Gradient Investments Llc has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 102,342 shares. Barnett & Incorporated holds 0.76% or 376,100 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 16,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 387,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 102,237 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0% or 13,335 shares. 306,205 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Cls Invests Lc holds 125 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 2,000 shares. 11,334 are owned by Tower Rech Cap (Trc). Creative Planning reported 55,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95,000 were reported by Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Company. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Paragon Management Ltd owns 7,425 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Argent Cap Limited Liability invested 0.82% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Curbstone Mgmt Corporation holds 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 12,720 shares. Ashfield Limited Liability invested in 34,654 shares. Benedict Financial Incorporated accumulated 2.15% or 96,016 shares. St Johns Management Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 320 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Lc accumulated 742,596 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Linscomb And Williams Inc invested in 83,198 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 574,056 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.27% or 52,503 shares. 9,865 are held by Town And Country Bancshares And Dba First Bankers. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 12,213 shares stake. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 44,100 shares.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69M for 17.75 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.