Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Cut Its Position by $1.05 Million as Shares Declined; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lifted Its Position by $402,800

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 7.06M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum (CPE) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 12.83M shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru invested in 1.14 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Fincl has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 90,095 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability holds 0% or 653 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 18,233 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 237,754 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Co reported 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.15% or 2.10M shares. Brown Advisory holds 173,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monarch Asset Mngmt Llc has 665,239 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Arosa Cap Ltd Partnership has 300,000 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd reported 23,577 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 163,628 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 349,723 shares. Parametric Lc invested in 1.08M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 36,000 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,400 shares to 30,200 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,851 are held by Zacks Investment Mgmt. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 327,092 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.35 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pinnacle Associates reported 33,878 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 217,339 are held by Citigroup. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 607,828 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 15,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Maverick Cap Limited owns 3.89 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.10 million shares stake. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Texas-based Smith Asset Grp Incorporated LP has invested 1.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).