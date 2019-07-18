Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.91 N/A 0.97 8.34 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.83 17.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Callon Petroleum Company and Suncor Energy Inc. Suncor Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Callon Petroleum Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Callon Petroleum Company is presently more affordable than Suncor Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Callon Petroleum Company and Suncor Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.41 beta indicates that Callon Petroleum Company is 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Callon Petroleum Company is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Suncor Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Suncor Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Ratings

Callon Petroleum Company and Suncor Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Callon Petroleum Company is $10.57, with potential upside of 120.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares and 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% Suncor Energy Inc. -1.41% -2.67% -0.74% -4.58% -21.99% 14.77%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company was more bullish than Suncor Energy Inc.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats Callon Petroleum Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.