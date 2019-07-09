Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

We are contrasting Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.57 N/A 0.97 8.34 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 126 2.15 N/A 5.16 26.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Callon Petroleum Company and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum Company. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Callon Petroleum Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 15% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum Company has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

Callon Petroleum Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Callon Petroleum Company and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 1 6 2.86 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Callon Petroleum Company’s upside potential is 62.87% at a $10.57 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares and 2.3% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares. 0.3% are Callon Petroleum Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 80.64% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.44% -1.57% 66.16% 94.08% 244.5% 96.72%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company’s stock price has smaller growth than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Callon Petroleum Company.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.