Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Reaches $6.55 After 8.00% Down Move; Shorts at NIBE INDUSTRIER AB ORDINARY SHARES B SW (NDRBF) Raised By 1.01%

NIBE INDUSTRIER AB ORDINARY SHARES B SW (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) had an increase of 1.01% in short interest. NDRBF’s SI was 1.12 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.01% from 1.10 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11153 days are for NIBE INDUSTRIER AB ORDINARY SHARES B SW (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)’s short sellers to cover NDRBF’s short positions. It closed at $11.61 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 1.86 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.49 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $6.03 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CPE worth $119.44M less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 163,628 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Asset invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Columbus Circle accumulated 1.54 million shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 202,605 shares. Arosa Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 300,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 212,820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Bridgeway Capital invested in 637,300 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,062 shares.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio.

Among 7 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Callon Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 13. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Oppenheimer maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Northland Capital. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $45.59M for 8.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

