Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Reaches $5.11 After 3.00% Up Move; Jaffray Companies Piper Has 1.53 Sentiment

The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 3.57 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500.

Jaffray Companies Piper (PJC) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 72 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 47 sold and decreased their positions in Jaffray Companies Piper. The hedge funds in our database now own: 10.68 million shares, down from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Jaffray Companies Piper in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 40 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves firms, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Hartline Investment Corp holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies for 50,000 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc owns 58,472 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 140,157 shares. The Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.59% in the stock. Systematic Financial Management Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 237,098 shares.

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $24.29 million for 10.64 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Callon (NYSE:CPE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Callon had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 13. Williams Capital Group maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $12 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 5.25 P/E ratio.