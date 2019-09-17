Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Reaches $4.88 After 4.00% Down Move; Agilent Technologies Has 1.07 Sentiment

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 255 funds started new and increased holdings, while 238 trimmed and sold positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 254.70 million shares, down from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Agilent Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 179 Increased: 185 New Position: 70.

The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.36% or $0.445 during the last trading session, reaching $4.875. About 6.45M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor EventsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.11B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $4.68 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CPE worth $44.52M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 3,414 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 14,982 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 10,549 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 121,482 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Icon Advisers Inc Communications owns 401,400 shares. Walthausen And Ltd Company reported 593,898 shares. 34,766 are owned by American Registered Invest Advisor. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 154,678 shares. 695,174 are owned by Parametric Port Limited Liability. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 34,950 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,180 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 458,455 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 746,172 shares.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Callon Petroleum Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPE) 7.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen in 5 More Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson Calls on Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Nix Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Deal and Shop Itself – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.38M for 6.41 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 5.01 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.33’s average target is 70.87% above currents $4.875 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity. The insider Faulkenberry Barbara J bought 2,415 shares worth $10,039.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “How a single index card helps the president of the New York Stock Exchange keep her chaotic day in check – Business Insider” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did CNH Industrial’s (NYSE:CNHI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 57%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15 million for 22.31 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 8.17% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. for 2.74 million shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 275,963 shares or 5.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 4.03% invested in the company for 1.30 million shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 3.47% in the stock. Findlay Park Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.50 million shares.