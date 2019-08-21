Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Reaches $4.62 After 8.00% Up Move; Sheffield Asset Management Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sheffield Asset Management Llc acquired 3,400 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Sheffield Asset Management Llc holds 28,400 shares with $4.73M value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $527.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $184.96. About 1.90 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Sequoia Fund buys stake in Facebook – FT; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: WRAL is live as Facebook CEO appears before Congress for a second day of testimony; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Ordered to Comply With U.S. Tax Probe of Irish Unit; 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 26/03/2018 – FTC confirms probe into Facebook privacy practices; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense

The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 2.02 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.06B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $4.99 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CPE worth $84.40 million more.

Among 7 analysts covering Callon (NYSE:CPE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Callon has $13 highest and $8 lowest target. $10.57’s average target is 128.79% above currents $4.62 stock price. Callon had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 15. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CPE in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the shares of CPE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, July 1.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 4.75 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Cls Invs Limited Liability Com owns 331 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 824,767 shares. Luminus accumulated 8.50 million shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor owns 34,766 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 13.15M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 0% or 51,008 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 121,178 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 91,857 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 1.54M shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Llp has 1.11M shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.86% or 287,945 shares. Conning reported 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 43,585 shares. Altimeter Cap Mgmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.55M shares. Bbr Prns Llc has 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Company Retail Bank invested in 0.7% or 354,861 shares. Murphy Capital invested 1.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 54,589 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 119,902 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,931 shares. Guyasuta Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,749 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 0.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 81,481 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation owns 0.53% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,440 shares. Texas-based Gfs Limited has invested 2.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 12.78% above currents $184.96 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9.

