Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Reaches $4.44 After 3.00% Down Move; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding By $2.81 Million

The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $4.435. About 2.60M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27cThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.02B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $4.30 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CPE worth $30.66 million less.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 33.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 79,373 shares with $5.56 million value, down from 119,448 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $154.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 2.17M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker has invested 0.04% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Weiss Multi has 706,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Usca Ria Limited Liability Co holds 15,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 42,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 55,792 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0% or 124,263 shares. 12,686 are owned by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 1.03 million shares. Natl Registered Advisor reported 34,766 shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 264,844 shares. Advisory Ser Network Limited Co stated it has 14,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 357,769 shares. Paloma Prns Communication holds 389,423 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.38’s average target is 88.95% above currents $4.435 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 15. Citigroup maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Monday, September 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8.5000 target. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of CPE in report on Monday, July 1 to “Overweight” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.78 million for 5.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Callon Petroleum Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPE) 7.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Biggest Hedge Fund Buys of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVR joining S&P 500; PSMT +1.3% as it joins SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NVR (NVR) Set to Join S&P 500, Replacing Jefferies Financial (JEF); Jefferies, II-VI (IIVI) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum (CPE), PriceSmart (PSMT) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J also bought $10,039 worth of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 4.56 P/E ratio.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 157,873 shares to 413,168 valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tribune Media Company stake by 202,101 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was raised too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 25.44% above currents $68.56 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.66 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.