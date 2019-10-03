Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Reaches $3.86 Yearly Low; Last Week Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Coverage

Among 9 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 39.58% above currents $16.12 stock price. Pure Storage had 15 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded it to “Positive” rating and $2500 target in Monday, September 9 report. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $2500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PSTG in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. See Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) latest ratings:

The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.63 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.86 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $881.52M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $3.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $52.89 million less. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 10.75 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.38’s average target is 117.10% above currents $3.86 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, July 15 to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.39M for 5.08 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $881.52 million. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 3.97 P/E ratio.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity. Shares for $10,039 were bought by Faulkenberry Barbara J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,810 shares. First Corp In holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckhead Mngmt Limited Company owns 188,700 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 540,255 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui. Stifel accumulated 0.02% or 1.31M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 250 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Earnest Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 250,582 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.99% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.03M shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 109,633 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.68 million shares. Channing Limited Liability owns 3.53 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 389,423 shares.

