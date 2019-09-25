Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 6 1.76 N/A 0.97 5.07 SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.40 N/A 6.98 1.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Callon Petroleum Company and SilverBow Resources Inc. SilverBow Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum Company. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Callon Petroleum Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Callon Petroleum Company and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Ratings

Callon Petroleum Company and SilverBow Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 82.17% for Callon Petroleum Company with average price target of $8.38.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Callon Petroleum Company and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.6%. About 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company has stronger performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.