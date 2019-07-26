Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.98 N/A 0.97 8.34 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49

Demonstrates Callon Petroleum Company and Rosehill Resources Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Rosehill Resources Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callon Petroleum Company. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Callon Petroleum Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rosehill Resources Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Callon Petroleum Company and Rosehill Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 112.25% for Callon Petroleum Company with average target price of $10.57.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Callon Petroleum Company beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.