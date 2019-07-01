Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Comparing side by side

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.64 N/A 0.97 8.34 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.73 N/A 0.44 7.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Permianville Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Callon Petroleum Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Callon Petroleum Company’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Callon Petroleum Company is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Permianville Royalty Trust has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Callon Petroleum Company and Permianville Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Callon Petroleum Company’s upside potential currently stands at 60.57% and an $10.71 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Callon Petroleum Company and Permianville Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.3% respectively. About 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% are Permianville Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% Permianville Royalty Trust -2.17% -11.52% 27.53% 17.1% -22.22% 67.55%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company has weaker performance than Permianville Royalty Trust

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats on 10 of the 11 factors Permianville Royalty Trust.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.