Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Comparison side by side

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 4 0.27 203.46M 0.97 5.07 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Callon Petroleum Company and Mexco Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Callon Petroleum Company and Mexco Energy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 4,641,390,637.83% 9.3% 5.7% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.4 beta means Callon Petroleum Company’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Mexco Energy Corporation on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Callon Petroleum Company are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Mexco Energy Corporation has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Callon Petroleum Company and Mexco Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50 Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Callon Petroleum Company has a 92.37% upside potential and an average price target of $7.56.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares. Comparatively, 58.71% are Mexco Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company has -24.19% weaker performance while Mexco Energy Corporation has 62.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Callon Petroleum Company beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.