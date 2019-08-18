Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Comparing side by side

Both Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.71 N/A 0.97 5.07 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.42 N/A 1.74 6.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Callon Petroleum Company and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Callon Petroleum Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Callon Petroleum Company are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Callon Petroleum Company and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Callon Petroleum Company has a consensus target price of $10.57, and a 134.37% upside potential. Competitively Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a consensus target price of $15.25, with potential upside of 50.69%. Based on the data given earlier, Callon Petroleum Company is looking more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company was more bearish than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Callon Petroleum Company.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.