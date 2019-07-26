Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.93 N/A 0.97 8.34 Isramco Inc. 117 3.91 N/A 6.60 16.94

Demonstrates Callon Petroleum Company and Isramco Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Isramco Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Callon Petroleum Company. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Callon Petroleum Company is currently more affordable than Isramco Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Callon Petroleum Company and Isramco Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Isramco Inc. 0.00% -351.9% 16%

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum Company’s 1.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Isramco Inc.’s beta is 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Callon Petroleum Company is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Isramco Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Isramco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Callon Petroleum Company and Isramco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71 Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Callon Petroleum Company has a consensus target price of $10.57, and a 117.04% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares and 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares. 0.3% are Callon Petroleum Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.6% of Isramco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% Isramco Inc. 0.61% -5.3% -8.24% -6.99% -7.99% -5.7%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company had bullish trend while Isramco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Callon Petroleum Company.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.