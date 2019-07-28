Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.93 N/A 0.97 8.34 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.58 N/A 0.24 17.80

Table 1 highlights Callon Petroleum Company and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Callon Petroleum Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Callon Petroleum Company and Epsilon Energy Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Callon Petroleum Company has a 117.04% upside potential and an average target price of $10.57.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28%

For the past year Callon Petroleum Company had bullish trend while Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.