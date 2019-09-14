Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lifted Stake by $530,736 as Market Value Declined; Torray Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.42 Million as Share Value Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 88,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 408,816 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 320,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 10.45M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum

Torray Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40 million, up from 9,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gruss And owns 7,550 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 973 shares stake. Df Dent & reported 65,105 shares. 2,185 were accumulated by Kj Harrison Partners. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,364 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 48,282 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 220,331 shares or 2.11% of the stock. California-based First Foundation Advsrs has invested 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Associate has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.48% or 15,629 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 54,663 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 27,228 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp New York holds 12,722 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Capstone Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.36% or 26,606 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $962.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 3,898 shares to 104,024 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,673 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,034 shares to 895,394 shares, valued at $54.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 144,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Msg Networks Inc.