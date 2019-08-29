Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Shareholder State Street Lowered Position by $5.67 Million; Spf Beheer Bv Holding in Amerisourcebergen Co (ABC) Has Decreased by $3.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Co (ABC) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 42,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 733,038 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.29M, down from 775,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 1.89 million shares traded or 41.61% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 810,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 13.15 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.29 million, down from 13.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 17.50M shares traded or 36.77% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Key Gru (Cayman) Ltd invested 0.11% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Schroder Invest Gru holds 0.02% or 1.61 million shares. Westwood Holdings Gru reported 5.59 million shares stake. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership owns 192,651 shares. Aqr Lc holds 0% or 43,515 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation, a Kansas-based fund reported 18,291 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 12,735 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% or 5.39M shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 36,680 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ameriprise Finance holds 0.02% or 5.22M shares. Cardinal Mgmt Limited Co Ct reported 4.76M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 44,458 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2.92M shares.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays upgrades Callon, cuts SM Energy – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIR, CPE and GLPG among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Surging Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 111,219 shares to 10.53 million shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 463,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,313 shares to 720,425 shares, valued at $81.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 20,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 918,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local AmerisourceBergen distribution center could lose its license over ‘excessive’ opioid sales – Sacramento Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen up 2% premarket on Q2 beat; raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Former Fed Honcho Stirs The Pot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.